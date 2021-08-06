Sikkim : Gyalshing MLA Visits Far-Flung Meyong Village, Interacts With Farmers

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Gyalshing Bermiok Constituency, Shri Lok Nath Sharma carried out an extensive field visit of far-flung area of Meyong village and its peripheries under Chingthang Gram Panchayat Unit, West Sikkim.

Sharma elaborated villagers on recently implemented Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana.

He informed that all types of pulses has also been included in selected crops notified for financial incentives to increase production and productivity in the state.

Meanwhile, the implementation deals with farming friendly schemes, marketing procedure, insurance coverage.

He has also directed other field officers to work tirelessly in generating massive public awareness to benefit the farmers with historic financial incentives.

The MLA conveyed detailed provisions for piggery farming incentives under Mukhya Mantri Pashudhan Atmanirbhar Yojana.

He informed on the ongoing developmental works in the particular region and consistent efforts of the ruling government in fulfilling long pending demands of the isolated village and its peripheries.

The team interacted with locals to understand their grievances, thereby assuring to work consistently to address essential demands and necessities of the residents.

He also inspected the cultivated field and livestock farm of the progressive farmers, professed with the substantial growth in farming sector.