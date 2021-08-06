Sikkim Olympic Association Felicitates Sandhya Gurung, Force Behind Pugilist Lovlina

NET Web Desk

On Thursday August 5, the Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) has felicitated the Sandhya Gurung, the coach of Olympic bronze medalist (53 kg women’s welterweight event) boxer, Lovlina Borgohain.

The event was organized by Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) in co-ordination with Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association.

During the programme, Manita Pradhan (Everester) & Prava (Gold Medalist Jr level) was also felicitated.

Sandhya fought paralysis due to road accident, who later remained bed-ridden for three years before she even got into the sport.

She later achieved the feat to become a national-level boxer winning a bronze medal in the National Championships and finishing up her career in 2008 before getting into coaching.

Later, she was selected as a coach for the national camp.