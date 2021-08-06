Sikkim Prepares For 75th Independence Day Celebrations

NET Web Desk

On Friday August 6, a brief meeting was organized with regard to the 75th Independence Day Celebration 2021.

Held at the Conference Hall of the District Administration Centre, the meeting was presided over by District Collector (DC) West, Shri. Karma R. Bonpo.

The DC emphasised on celebrating the day with less gathering, thereby adhering to the guidelines of the existing COVID-19 protocols issued by the State Government.

The concerned departments were apprised with their respective responsibilities with regard to the celebration.

He urged the concerned officials of the departments, designated with preparation works to wrap up the preparations beforehand by 14th August.

This should be initiated for safe, smooth and successful celebration. The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments of the state.