Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Nearly Gets Hit By Speeding Vehicle

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb had a narrow escape on Thursday, August 5, as he was out for his evening walk when a speeding vehicle nearly hit him at IGM Chowmuhani in Agartala.

“The incident took place when the chief minister was crossing IGM Chowmuhani during his night walk on Thursday”, confirmed the police officer in Agartala on Friday.

CM Biplab Deb was moving towards his official residence after completing his evening walk.

The security personnel immediately moved the chief minister away from the road when they say the vehicle was about to hit him.

The police started chasing the vehicle and after 30 minutes of search three youths were arrested and a vehicle with registration number TR01-0356 was seized.

The youths were identified as Subham Saha, (27) resident of Kashari Patty, Aman Saha (25) resident of Ramthakur Sangha and Gairik Ghosh (24) resident of Rabindrapally apartment in Agartala city.

The vehicle is owned by Prantosh Saha, father of Subham Saha and it was being driven by Gairik Ghosh during the incident. Reportedly Aman Saha’s father, Dipak Saha, a well-established builder in Tripura, tried to influence the police.

The youths were brought to West Agartala police station and a case registered under sections 279, 427, 353, 332, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).