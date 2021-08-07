Chief Ministers Laud Weaver Communities On ‘National Handloom Day’

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, August 7, India celebrates ‘National Handloom Day’, an important source of livelihood in rural and semi-rural parts across the nation.

The Northeast Chief Ministers has also supported the sector, with a hope to protecting the heritage, thereby empowering the handloom weavers.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu extended his heartfelt gratitude for weavers for creating tribal designs, “Thanks to the magic woven by our weavers creating exquisite tribal designs and finery that provides us with sense of joy, pride and identity. On #NationalHandloomDay, salute to all our weavers for preserving the tradition of weaving and maintaining our traditions and heritage.” – tweeted by the Arunachal CM.

Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma has also applauded the efforts of weavers, and a reason to be proud of the heritage, this state possess. “Assam is proud of its handloom heritage and many of our ethnic garments have stood the test of time. On #NationalHandloomDay, I offer my humble respect to the efforts of our weavers in building an #AtmaNirbharBharat.” – tweeted by Sarma.

Meanwhile, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has expressed his wishes for the weaving communities of Manipur. “Greetings to all the weavers on this #NationalHandloomDay. With Shaphee Lanphee, Wangkhei Phee and Moirang Phee accorded the GI tag, the weaver community in Manipur has always been the front runner in promoting our unique identity across the world.” – tweeted the CM.

Conrad Sangma, the Meghalaya CM has also wished weaving communities of the state. He has asserted on the weavers across the state, who create an industry that aims to strengthen the women, “We celebrate the weavers across the state who make #Meghalaya’s vibrant textile industry, an industry that adds strength to women empowerment. #MyHandloomMyPride @PiyushGoyal @TexMinIndia” – asserted by the CM.

The Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has acknowledged the role of weavers in socio-economic development, a sector that testifies our country’s rich cultural heritage. “Nagaland is known for its exquisite handloom products with a variety of intricate motifs & patterns. On #NationalHandloomDay, we acknowledge the role of weavers in socio-eco. development. The sector testifies our country’s rich cultural heritage. #VocalForLocal #MyHandloomMyPride” – tweeted by the Nagaland CM.

A notification issued by the Sikkim IPR asserts that state government envisages to develop villages in Handloom Clusters, as the sector rose to be huge source of livelihood for the rural households and women.

Furthermore, the Tripura CM, Biplab Kumar Deb asserted that over 70% of all weavers and allied workers are female. He expressed his humble tribute to all artisans and weavers for their effort to preserve the industry.” – tweeted by the Tripura CM.

The handloom sector, a symbol of our country’s rich and varied cultural heritage is an eco-friendly production process, rooted in nature.

The Swadeshi Movement which was launched on 7th August, 1905 had encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers.

In 2015, the Government of India decided to designate the 7th August every year, as the National Handloom Day.

The first National Handloom Day was inaugurated on August 7, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai.

National Handloom Day highlights the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of our country.