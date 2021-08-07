DC East Kameng Revokes “ No vaccine, No LPG Cylinder” Policy

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

The notice issued through the office of Deputy Commissioner, East Kameng district by District Food and Civil Supply Officer, Buru Laling has irked the public of Seppa township for its discriminatory nature. The circular dated 6th August read- “LPG gas cylinders will not be delivered to consumers non-vaccinated against COVID-19.” It further read- “However, LPG cylinder will be delivered only on production of a vaccinated card or any other evidence on the spot.”

The order evoked strong criticism from the public of Seppa town. Acting on multiple complaints received from the public, DC East Kameng, PA Polumatla had to issue a fresh order nullifying the previous one. The fresh order clarified that the earlier order issued by DFSCO holds no ground, as there is no such government order to restrict the supply of LPG cylinders against non-vaccinated individuals.

The outlandish order by DFSCO has come at a time when the Itanagar bench of Guwahati High court in its 19th July order has ruled that there should not be any discrimination against vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals for earning their livelihood or leaving their houses to obtain essential items.