IMD’s Regional Centre Predicts Rainfall In Northeast In Next Few Days

On Friday August 6, the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD), Regional Meteorological Centre based in Guwahati has predicted heavy rainfall along the Northeastern belt from August 7-11.

The centre has issued a weather alert, concerning to heavy rains across all Northeastern states.

According to the observations, the monsoon trough at mean sea-level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur.

Besides, it has reported center of Low Pressure Area over the central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, including Sidhi, Daltonganj, Purulia, Digha, and thence southwards to northeast Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood. It extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

WEATHER FORECAST :

On August 7, moderate rain/thunderstorms is very likely to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Whereas, light to moderate rain/thunderstorms is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh.

August 8 will follow the same weather as August 7.

Moderate rain/thunderstorms is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 9.

On August 10, moderate rain/thunderstorms is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, and at most places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

On August 11, moderate rain/thunderstorms is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

WARNINGS :

The Centre has also issued warnings for the belt. On August 7, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

However, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

On August 8, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.

Assam and Meghalaya will witness the same weather on August 9.

On August 10, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

On August 11, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

However, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya.