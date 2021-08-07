Locals Protest Against Coke Factory In Meghalaya

– Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghalaya

Protest rallies were being taken out by the Environment Coordination Committee in East Khasi Hills District to get rid of the coke factories which are reportedly damaging the environment.

The Coke factories are causing immense environmental hazards such as pollution and also increasing the chances of landslides.

The Minister-in-charge of Commerce and Industry Sniawbhalang Dhar admitted that he has permitted but repeated the fact that these factories are allowed to operate only with raw materials (coal) produced from “legal” sources.

Dhar said it is the duty of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to check whether such factories would cause harm to water bodies and the surrounding areas. He also informed that he has been receiving numerous complaints from residents on health-related issues owing to the proximity of these factories to residential areas.

The Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on 5th August said “After seeing the rise of coke factories in East Jaintia Hills, I have ordered the SP of East Jaintia Hills to close all illegal coke factories operating in the district. As for the legal ones, the SP must check the source of coal used in these factories.”

Conrad Sangma earlier this year said “All illegal factories are closed. We detected 21 coke factories out of which four are legal, and 17 are illegal,”