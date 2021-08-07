LPG cylinder Explodes At Upper Lachumiere Shillong

– Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghalaya

An LPG cylinder exploded at residence Upper Lachumiere Shillong around 9:00 pm on 6th August.

However, there were no reports of any injuries. All the residents were unhurt and there were no casualties reported.

The cylinder leaked and caught fire which resulted in it exploding. The fire services were on their way when the cylinder exploded.

Reportedly the roof of the house got ripped off due to the explosion. The house was situated at a distance from the main road which resulted in taking time for the firefighters to reach it.