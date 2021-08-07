Manipur Government Announces Monetary Incentives For Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

NET Web Desk

The Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has assured Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, the national women hockey player – a government job, and monetary incentives.

A midfielder in the national hockey team, Sushila was born at Imphal, Manipur.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh assured Chanu during a video call conversation shared on his social media account on Friday, and said, “Spoke to Sushila Chanu right after I landed in Imphal. We may have narrowly missed the bronze medal today but the team’s, as well as Sushila’s performance in Olympics Women’s Hockey has been exemplary.”

He informed Sushila that a suitable post will be created in the Youth Affairs & Sports department, besides a cash reward of ₹25 lakh, will also be provided to Sushila.

Responding to a suggestion by Sushila, former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, for further development of hockey in Manipur, Biren said, “We’re also planning to set up astroturf pitches for hockey at all district headquarters of the state.”

