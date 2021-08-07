Manipur Government Announces Rs 1 Crore For Neeraj Chopra

– NET Web Desk

Neeraj Chopra winning the 1st medal in an Olympic track and field event and that too gold has sent ripples of joy throughout the whole nation.

Joining the reverie the Manipur State Cabinet officially congratulated Sub Neeraj Chopra for his landmark achievement.

It has also announced Rs. 1 Crore as a reward for Chopra to honour his achievement.

The decision was announced by N. Biren Singh via Twitter.

“On this historic day where India bagged an Olympic Gold medal in an athletic event after 100 years, the Manipur State Cabinet has decided to honour the Javelin throw Gold medalist @Neeraj_chopra1 by extending a reward of Rs 1 Crore,” he tweeted.