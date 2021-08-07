Manipur Narco Department Apprehends Inter-State Drug Trafficking Gang

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), Manipur has successfully apprehended members of inter-state drug trafficking gang on Friday, August 6.

The security forces has recovered large quantities of brown sugar from different corner across the state, brainstormed by the specified racket.

The news has been confirmed by Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh via his Twitter handle. “WAR ON DRUGS : Well done Narcotics and Affairs of Border, (NAB) Manipur on successfully apprehending members of inter-state drug trafficking gang along with large quantities of brown sugar from different corners of Manipur. A case has been registered for further investigation.” – the CM tweeted.

A case has been registered against the apprehended in the state, and further investigation is under process.

Furthermore, the illegal cross-border smuggling of drugs from neighbouring countries and inter-states to Manipur is witnessing a rapid rise.

This has led the NAB to act on immediate measures being undertaken by law enforcers to check the menace.