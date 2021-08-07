Manipur’s Eminent Writer, Nimaicharan Singh Passes Away On August 6

NET Web Desk

On Friday, August 6, the renowned writer, Khuraijam Nimaicharan Singh passed away at his residence at Khurai Thoudam Leikai.

The author had been suffering from a prolonged illness.

Literary organisations of Manipur have mourned his demise, remembering Singh for the countless contributions in the field of art and literature.

Manipuri Sahitya Parishad has recalled him as an eminent poet.

The All India Radio (AIR) Imphal approved lyricist, translator and academician of the state, Singh strove for the upliftment of literature in Manipur at many intervals.

He commenced writing from a very young age. Singh started off as a teacher and retired from Lamlong High School as a head master, said Manipuri Sahitya Parishad in a statement.

Singh has presented many books of various genre in Manipuri literature.

His prominent works include – ‘The Second World War in Manipur’, and ‘My Childhood’ (first written in Manipuri, later translated into English).

Recipient of ‘Sahitya Bhushan’, Singh was also a member of Manipuri Sahitya Parishad.