Mob Damages Trucks Carrying Emergency Materials To Mizoram At Lailapur

NET Web Desk (With inputs from Ezrela Daldia Fanai)

On August 7, after a long economic blockade, at the wake of the Vairengte clashes, many trucks carrying essential and emergency items left for Mizoram via NH306 from Mizoram House, Silchar.

The welcome development took place after the Cachar DC gave assurances for the safety of the vehicles and police protection on their way to Mizoram.

As per the latest reports, the trucks however were stopped by an unruly mob at Lailapur from moving to Vairengte and Mizoram. Unruly mob breaking Covid curfew came out in the Highway passing through Lailapur and stopped anyone of them from passing through.

Reportedly the mob threw stones and forced the vehicles to return back to Mizoram house, Silchar.

The Mizoram Health Minister had earlier appealed for the lifting of the economic blockade as many emergency materials were not able to pass to Mizoram. The state is fighting a protracted battle with Covid-19 in view of the widespread community transmission due to the delta variant.

In the intervening night of August 6th and 7th vehicles carrying essential items to Mizoram were stopped and vandalised kms ahead of the border.

Earlier the Silchar Mizoram House’s Resident Commissioner informed that ‘several oil tankers, trucks carrying oxygen concentrators, and a private vehicle has left from Silchar.