Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Khiamnuingan Community on ‘Biam’

NET Web Desk

Nagaland CM – Neiphiu Rio & Governor – RN Ravi has extended their best wishes to the residents of Khiamnuingan Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Biam’.

Celebrated annually on August 7, Biam is a beautiful festival celebrated for extending thanks to the God for a bountiful harvest.

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings for the community, hoping that God bless humankind in every aspects of their lives.

“I extend greetings to the Khiamniungan community on the occasion of Biam. May God Almighty answer our prayers for a good harvest and bless us in every aspect of our lives. #Nagaland #LandOfFestivals #StaySafe,” – tweeted by Rio.

However, the Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi has also extended his best wishes to the community.

He asserted that Khiamnuingans emphasize on the importance of food grain storage, thereby considering empty granary a taboo.

RN Ravi further stated that traditional rituals performed during the festival reflects the harmonious coexistence of the community with environment.

He has also urged the community, especially the youths to imbibe and carry forward the cultural values of this festival.