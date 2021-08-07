Nagaland Government Issues SOP For Passenger Vehicles

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland government has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passenger vehicles, in regard to adhering by the COVID-19, to curb the further spread of this pandemic in the state.

According to a notification, signed by the Principal Secretary, Home Abhijit Sinha, the directives will be applicable for all kind of vehicles, running in the state.

Meanwhile, the order will come into effect from August 9, 2021.

COMMERCIAL PASSENGER VEHICLE :

According to SOP released, the maximum occupancy permitted shall be 50% in buses and light vehicles.

While, in case of taxis and auto rickshaws, the maximum allowed passengers shall be 2, without any passenger in the front seat. If there are more than 1 row, then in each row not more than 2 passengers will be permitted.

It further mandates that driver and attendants of each passenger vehicle including taxis, auto-rickshaws and buses plying within the district, should be asymptomatic and should have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (taken both the doses), or should have taken the first dose against COVID-19, and 15 (fifteen) days must have passed since taking the first dose.

If none of the two aforesaid criteria regarding vaccination is fulfilled, then the driver/attendant should carry a COVID-19 negative test report taken through either RT-PCR/TrueNat or CBNAAT with the swab taken for testing not earlier than 15 days.

In case of inter-district bus service/taxi service, in addition to the drivers/attendants fulfilling the conditions as mentioned above, the passengers should have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (taken both the doses), or should have taken the first dose against COVID-19, and 15 days must have passed since taking the first dose.

If none of the two aforesaid criteria regarding vaccination is fulfilled, then the passenger should carry a COVID-19 negative lest report taken through either RT-PCR/TrueNat or CBNAAT with the swab taken for testing not earlier than 72 hours from the date of travel.

The SOP also said that all the travelling passengers should be asymptomatic and all the passenger vehicles should mandatorily maintain a daily log book of all travellers at the ticket/booking counter, with details including Name, Age and Sex, Contact Number, Date of travel and Destination.

Furthermore, hand sanitizer/extra face masks should be carried at all times and all passengers must sanitize their hands before boarding.

The vehicles should be washed daily and disinfected periodically, and the driver/attendant should mandatorily carry appropriate disinfectants and periodically disinfect frequently touched surfaces of the vehicle such as doors and window handles, seats, overhead hand grips, etc.

Further, all the vehicles to the extent possible should move with their windows rolled down and light commercial passenger vehicles including taxis and auto rickshaws.

Besides, a plastic barrier should be put in the vehicle to isolate the driver from the passengers as an added safety measure.

Drivers/attendants should not assemble or gather in groups at bus/taxi/auto rickshaw stands and the Municipal/Town Council will ensure installation of adequate hand washing facilities, such as – soap and running water or foot-operated alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer at the

bus/taxi/auto rickshaw stand and display adequate IEC materials (posters/ pamphlets/ flex banners).

The Municipal/Town Council in collaboration with concerned Union/Association of passenger vehicles will conduct orientation programme on standard preventive measure for drivers and travellers and necessary technical support will be provided by District Task Force.

PRIVATE PASSENGER VEHICLE :

In case of private passenger vehicle, the SOP by the state government asserted, there should not be more than two persons sitting on the middle and rear row seats.

In case of rear seats being along the length of the vehicle, not more than one person should sit on each of the rear seat.

In the front row seat, including the driver there should not be more than two persons sitting.

The occupants of the vehicles should be asymptomatic and they should adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Further, to the extent possible the vehicle should move with the windows rolled down.

It also mandates compulsory wearing of face mask in both private and commercial passenger vehicles for everyone including the drivers, attendants at all times.

If anyone is found not wearing mask, he/she shall be fined an amount of Rs. 200/-.

SOP further said that Pillion riding and two wheeler taxi service shall continue to remain suspended and carrying of passengers in any transport vehicle carrying commodities, including water carrier, dumper etc. shall not be permitted, whereas, inter-State travellers or those passenger(s) transiting through the State of Nagaland will continue to be guided by the Revised SOP for returnees and inbound travellers issued on July 16, 2021.