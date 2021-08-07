Nagaland : Soil Conservation Department Releases Updated Meteorological Data 2019-20

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Director, Soil & Water Conservation Department, K. Zhekheto Awomi released an updated version of Meteorological data of Nagaland 2019-2020.

Published by the Soil Survey & Land Use Planning Wing, the data was released during a short programme conducted at the chamber of Awomi.

The documentation of meteorological data have mounted immediate concern with the growing significance of applied Meteorology in agriculture.

This has been witnessed much during the wake of global climate change.

The Department currently has 17 Meteorological stations across the state.

Meanwhile, the first station was installed in 1981, which records weather parameters on a daily basis.

Besides, supplying the data to a host of offices every day, these stations also availed regularly by many users such as researchers from all over India- Scientists, Engineers, Land and Water User Departments etc.

The main objective of it’s utilization deals with various project formulations, construction activities, preparation of action plans, assessing of loss/damage due to natural disaster/calamities etc.