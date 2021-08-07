Neeraj Chopra’s ‘Golden Arm’ Grabs Historic Gold For India

– NET Web Desk

India witnessed the golden moment of getting a Gold medal in Athletics in the summer Olympics when Neeraj Chopra crossed 87 meters with his golden arm. A medal in Athletics took more than a hundred years for India to win.

Neeraj Chopra started strong with a throw of 87.03m .He consolidated his position by an 87.58 m throw in his second attempt. However, in the third he faltered as he fell short by nearly 10 meters with 76.79 metres.

After the three attempts, India’s Neeraj led the standings with a best throw of 87.58m, followed by Vesely Vitezslav of Czech Republic (85.44m) and Julian Webber of Germany (85.30m).

The top contender Johannes Vetter who had crossed more than 95 meters recently was out of contention making it easier for Neeraj to seal the Gold.

Neeraj’s two foul throws raised the heartbeats of the whole nation as his Czech competitors drew near. However Chopa prevailed with his good throws.