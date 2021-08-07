‘Reconsider Central Directives For Mountain States’, Implores Sikkim MP

NET Web Desk

On Saturday August 7, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Indra Hang Subba met the Union Social Justice & Empowerment minister Dr. Virendra Kumar Khatik at his office in New Delhi.

During the discussion, the MP stressed on interventional schemes, necessary for empowering the residents of backward classes, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society.

We indeed had a very fruitful discussion on various schemes and related issues. Thank you @Drvirendrakum13 ji for having listened to the grievances and suggestions very patiently. https://t.co/8X3TAvhoza — Indra Hang Subba (@IndraHangSubba1) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, he also asserted on various obstacles faced by the locals of mountainous terrain states, including Sikkim.

He mentioned about the central schemes, not been implemented across the state, and the significance to reconsider guidelines for such ongoing schemes.

The MP further stated the necessity of constructing more hostels and community centres, for the benefit to economically weaker sections of the society.

He also met Sikkim MP, and the Minister of States (MoS) for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Subba informed the MoS regarding long pending demands of left-out communities in Schedule Tribes list, and Assembly seat reservation for Limboo and Tamang communities.