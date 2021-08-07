Sikkim CM Meets Defence Minister, Discusses About Land Re-Examination

NET Web Desk

On August 7, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang met the Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh at his official residence.

He was accompanied by Dr. M.K. Sharma and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Indra Hang Subba.

The CM stressed on the request of the people of Lachung Dzumsa of North Sikkim for the re-examination of land used by Defence at Yume Samdong Zero point.

He stated the area of great religious significance to the people and is also a renowned pilgrimage and tourist destination.

In this regard, he raised the request to shift the temporary camp from the current location to Shonkoten.

Concerning the establishment of Key Location Point (KLP) under Chungthang Sub-Division in North Sikkim on the land is also identified by the Defence Ministry.

He informed that people are willing to provide land as per the state Government notified rates.

The CM also raised the subject of tunnel running from Sirwani to Gangtok, Sirwani to Legship and Sirwani to Namchi.

Besides, he has also urged for an increase of two more battalions of Sikkim Scouts of the Indian Army.