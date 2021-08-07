Sikkim : Home Department Relaxes Odd-Even Rule For Government Vehicles On August 15

NET Web Desk

On Saturday August 7, the Sikkim Government has issued a notification, asserting to relax the odd-even stipulation for the Government vehicles, in view of the 75th Independence Day.

Signed by R. Telang, IAS, the Principal Secretary of Home Department, the order states that relaxation on the same, would be effective on August 14 and 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, public gathering maybe permitted by concerned District Magistrate on August 15, only at venues selected for celebration of the Independence Day 2021.

It further states that permission will be granted for public granting only with subject to strict observance of social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols initiated by the organizers.

Recently, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Home Ministry issued instructions to the states and Union Territories (UTs) for following necessary preventive measures, while organizing the Independence Day celebrations.