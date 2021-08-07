Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok Misses Bronze By A Whisker

Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok gave a dazzling display in the Women’s Golf Individual Strokeplay only to miss the bronze after completing 72 holes on August 7 Saturday. The World No. 200 who started who had started as an underdog raised hopes for a medal when she was in a silver medal position at the end of Round 3 on Friday.

Aditi Ashok holed 3 birdies on the fourth and final day after the end of 4 exiciting rounds of golf. She battled head to head with World No. 1 Nelly Korda of USA and former World No. 1 and Rio Olympics silver medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

The 23-year-old from Bengaluru, made history in Rio Olympics by becoming the youngest golfer (male or female) to play in the Olympics. Aditi’s mother Maheshwari supported her daughter as caddie.

