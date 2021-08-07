Tripura Aims To Provide Health Benefits & Employment: CM Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

“Tripura government is working for the overall development of the state. The government is also giving importance to infrastructure development including education, health, electricity, and drinking water through various people-oriented projects are important areas of the government,” said Tripura CM Biplab Kr Deb unveiling the foundation stone of the new building of Chebri Primary Health Center in Khowai district and inaugurating the newly constructed building of Tulashikhar Primary Health Center on August 7, Friday.

The Chief Minister handed over the e-cards of Ayushman Bharat to the beneficiaries and honored four persons who had donated land for the new building of Chebri Primary Health Center.

Besides, the CM said the Prime Minister has set a target of building pucca houses for all by 2022. As a result, the state is running 120,000 houses under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

He said, as soon as circumstances arising out of COVID return to normalcy, employment opportunities in the state shall also increase.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Tulashikhar Primary Health Center, Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia said improving the quality of life of the citizens of the state is a priority of the government. It is not possible to do any work properly without good health.

Meanwhile, while visiting the TSR jawans of the state stationed in New Delhi are making Tripura famous through their work. TSR jawans also have a special role in establishing peace in the state.

The Chief Minister said that from VIP security to law and order, TSR jawans were called. The soldiers of this force have taken a place among all through their work. Even the soldiers of this force have played an important role in controlling terrorism in Tripura at one time.

According to him, most of the TSR jawans come from farming families. On the one hand, their families are providing us with food and on the other hand, their children are responsible for the protection of the citizens. The Chief Minister advised the TSR jawans to create awareness about covid vaccination in the local area.