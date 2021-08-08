CM Khandu Promises All Help To Expedite Railway Projects In Arunachal

-NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu called meeting Union Minister for Railways, IT and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi on August 6 and urged him to expedite all the ongoing Railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also promised support from the state govt to expedite the Murkongselek to Pasighat railway project. He said any matter relating to the state that comes on the way of development of rail project would be resolved.

During the meeting, the union minister gifted a beautiful model of Vande Bharat Train, also known as train 18 during the meeting. The Chief Minister while appreciating the gesture said that this new train is a great initiative undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indian Railways. The union minister promised to introduce Vande Bharat in the Northeast too.

While discussing IT and Communication matters, the chief minister urged the union minister to support Arunachal Pradesh in improving digital and telecommunication connectivity. Khandu informed that the state government has adopted the e-office module and almost the entire civil secretariat of the state is now paperless.

Chief Minister while thanking the union government for sanctioning 1683 4G Mobile Towers for unconnected villages of Arunachal Pradesh, requested for installation of the same at the earliest. While emphasizing on development of border areas, Khandu urged for special 4G towers in the border villages. Khandu has been strongly pitching on the development of border areas to stop the migration of the border populace due to a lack of basic infrastructure.