Helping Hands Launches Placement Assistance For NE Youths At Delhi

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Every year thousands of youth move out from the Northeastern States to cities in the heartland in search of better job prospects. But these dream-filled journeys at times turn into nightmares due to lack of knowledge, experience and exposure.

The naïve youths from Northeast under the pretext of a better job and good life are lured by private companies where they are later underpaid, harassed, and exploited. Some such companies do not even exist outside paperwork. The situation is even graver for the female employees.

Years of experience in handling such cases of fraud, deception, and exploitation have led the Helping Hands team to come up with the idea of NE Placement Assistance in Delhi.

The Placement Assistance center promises to be a ‘guardian’ for North East employees in private companies in Delhi & NCR. It will assist in job placement in various legitimate Government registered private companies. It will also impart training on sexual harassment in the workplace, labour law, and self defence for females on holidays.

Interested candidates seeking to apply for a job through Helping Hands may apply through WhatsApp or email. WhatsApp number is 7678373839 and the email ID is [email protected].

The application should include details of Name, Age, Skills/Qualifications, Address, contact number, and email address.

NE Placement Assistance will be looked after by coordinators comprising experts from various fields. These include- Advocates (Jyoti Zongluju, Daniel Stone Lyngdoh, & Rajesh Narang), IT entrepreneur (Gaurav Raj Thakur), Cyber expert (Gaurav Vata), Social worker (Yogchen Lama, Rajen Chhetry, and Nitin Drall).