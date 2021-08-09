46 NLFB Cadres Lay Down Arms In Assam, Others To Follow

– NET Web Desk

Forty-Six cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) have surrendered in Assam on August 8 and 9. A huge cache of arms has also been deposited.

The surrender comes weeks after its Chief Batha joined the mainstream after going underground after the December 2020 BTC elections.

M Batha along with 22 other NLFB insurgents had surrendered their arms at Udalguri’s Lalpani on July 22.

However, Batha caused quite a flutter that they have not surrendered completely. NLFB has come back for talks and the future course of action will be decided based on its results.

The total number of surrendered NLFB now stands at 69. “A total of 46 NLFB militants have surrendered in Kokrajhar district in two days. They assembled at Jharbari forest range and police brought them to Kokajhar,” a senior officer told PTI.

The PTI report also cited that Six AK-47 rifles, two carbines, self-loading rifles and .303 rifles each, one 9mm pistol, three hand grenades, and a large number of cartridges have been surrendered as well.

Among the surrendered cadres of NLFB were its platoon commander B Harfa. The remaining members of the outlawed group are supposed to surrender in a few days.

NLFB was formed by some disgruntled members of the erstwhile National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB). M Batha returned along with his followers underground after expressing his dissatisfaction at the implementation of the Bodo Accord.

Batha was part of the 1,615 insurgents of all the NDFB factions who surrendered on January 30 last year after the signing of the third Bodo Peace Accord.