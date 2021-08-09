Assam Government Reduces Curfew Hours From Aug 10

NET Web Desk

On Monday August 9, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised and consolidated directive again for both rural and urban areas, which will remain in force with effect from 5 AM of August 10, 2021 until further orders.

According to the notification, as the positivity rate has improved in the state, the partial curfew time will be reduced from 6 PM to 5 AM across the state.

All work places, business/commercial establishments, dine in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, opening of sake counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain opened upto 5 PM across the state.

Besides, all inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, movement of goods shall continue.

All public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, and for passengers seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers, etc.

Public gathering is allowed upto 10 persons for marriage or funeral programme.

Wearing of face masks is compulsory in all public places.

Excise authority will take strong action against illegal production, and sale of country liquor in all the districts.

Further, restrictions on inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts, need-based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, graded re-opening of religious places, and state protected monuments & sites etc. will be comprehensively reviewed depending on the progression of reduction in caseload.

Other restrictions including odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones, etc. and exemptions as notified in the order of August 2, 2021 shall continue to remain in force, except those specifically modified by the order.