East Khasi Hills Notifies New Transportation Rules

Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghalaya

Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills Issawanda Laloo has informed that 30 percent of commercial vehicles in urban areas and 50 percent in rural areas can ply starting from 9th August to 14th August 2021, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm for the week. As per the order city buses, minibus, local taxis, and auto-rickshaw and maxi cabs SSPTS shall operate according to the date and registration number formula decided by the district administration.

The order stated that there will be no transportation of passengers outside Shillong Urban Agglomeration. It added that any inter-district movement and movement outside Shillong Urban Agglomeration and its adjoining areas will be permitted only through passes duly obtained from the authority concerned.

According to the arrangement, commercial vehicles with registration numbers ending with 2,3, and 4 will operate on Monday, 5 and 6 and 7 Tuesday, 8, 9and 0 on Wednesday, 1,2, and 3 on Thursday, 4,5, and 6 on Friday and 7,8 and 9 on Saturday.

The seating capacity will be strictly adhered as decided by the District Commission. Bus, minibus 50% or not more than 2+16, Local taxi 1+3, Auto rickshaw 1+2, and SSPTS 1+5.

“Follow Covid appropriate behaviour stringently in public places and public transport vehicles” DC East Khasi Hills added.

In Shillong Urban Agglomeration vehicles will ply between areas falling within while of municipality area ,whole of Cantonment area, All census towns and villages u der Mawlai C and RD block, All census town and villages under Mawpat C And RD block, Areas under Milliem C and RD.

Areas falling within Sohra and Pynursla subdivisions 50% per day. Arrangements will be made by the subdivision officer (C), subdivision concerned for commercial vehicles to ply within the subdivision only.

There will be no transportation of passengers to Shillong, Urban Agglomeration, and its adjoining areas. The movement to Shillong Urban Agglomeration and its adjoining areas for the only type of vehicles will only be for essential reasons with passes duly obtained from the SDO ( C) concerned.

The display of vaccine status is mandatory for all vehicles.