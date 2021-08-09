First India Internet Governance Forum To Start From August 20

NET Web Desk

On Monday August 9, the Government of India has announced its plan to host the first India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF), via a Press Conference, organized at Electronics Niketan, New Delhi.

Scheduled for three days, commencing from October 20, 2021, the theme of 2021 event is ‘Inclusive Internet for Digital India’.

Over 10,000 participants are expected to participate in this 3-day event.

It will have over 25 workshops across the digital economy, digital governance, Trust, Security, Stability, Sustainability, and others.

IIGF Internet Governance policy discussion platform to bring representatives together from various groups, considering all at par to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.

This mode of engagement is referred to as the multi-stakeholder model of Internet Governance, which has been the key feature for the Internet’s success.

Besides, Multi Stakeholder concept is well adopted by IGF (Internet Governance Forum) under United Nations and by Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

“India is the second-largest broadband subscription country in the world and also has the highest data consumption per user per month. Therefore, the aspirations of the Indians should be reflected in International policy formation and stakeholder discussion. India Internet Governance Forum is the correct initiative for the country to ensure that the growth of broadband adheres to the lifestyle and requirements of the Indian community. IIGF 2021 is adopting the multi-stakeholder concept in organizing the event as per the true spirit of global IGF. The coordination committee has apt representation from civil society, Government, Industry, Industrial association, trust, and other stakeholders.” – asserted by Mr. Anil Kumar Jain, the Chairman of Coordination Committee, India Internet Governance Forum 2021 (IGF).

Besides, multiple Pre-IIGF engagement events will be held at several colleges and universities, as a precursor to the IIGF Inaugural event.

The idea behind this is to engage the youth and students for their participation in the October event and prepare the next generation to be part if policy formation.

Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder governance group for policy dialogue on issues of internet governance.

Earlier, the third annual IGF Meeting was held in Hyderabad, on 3-6 December 2008 with the theme ‘Internet for All’.

However, the 16th annual IGF meeting will be hosted by the Government of Poland in Katowice from 6-10 December, under the overarching theme: Internet United.

The establishment of the IGF was formally announced by the United Nations Secretary-General in July 2006.

It was first convened in October–November 2006 and has held an annual meeting since then.