Helping Hands Bestowed With Buddha Peace Award 2021

• Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Adding another feather to its cap, the NGO, Helping Hands Society, in recognition of their various social activities for the people of Northeast, received the Buddha Peace Award 2021 in New Delhi.

The award was given away on Sunday, 8th August at a glittering ceremony held at Myanmar Embassy. IPS Robin Hibu (President of Helping Hands) accepted the award on behalf of Helping Hands.

While accepting the award, the IPS officer thanked the Foundation for recognizing their work. He further mentioned, “Such recognitions further pushes them to work harder for the society, especially the distressed NE folks in cities.”

The other distinguished Awardees for this year includes- Kumar Sanu (Bollywood playback singer), Ramesh Thete (IAS), Dr. Khalid Sheikh (credited with building the largest Covid Hospital in India), and Sunita Duggal (MP Haryana and a noted social worker).

The award was handed over by MoS Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, Ambassador Myanmar to India, Auw Kyaw Aung, and his Holiness Mahant Gyaneshwar of Kushinagar.

Helping Hands- an NGO is the brainchild of IPS Robin Hibu with a motto to serve NE Indian citizens in distress with a targeted and focused approach to make a positive difference. In this direction, HH carries out blood donation camps, provides free coffin services, career counseling, incubation centres, legal assistance, burial/cremation of bodies of economically disadvantaged and other social services.