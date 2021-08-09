Illegal NSCN (IM) Camp Destroyed In Nagaland, 2 Held

NET Web Desk

Recently, the security forces along with state police had destroyed an illegal camp of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland NSCN (IM) at general area Menkirong, Wokha District, Nagaland.

Acting on specific units, the cops destroyed the illegal camp, thereby apprehending four cadres of NSCN (IM).

The security forces have recovered four AK Rifles, one M-16 Rifle, a 9mm pistol with three rounds, 446 live rounds of 7.62mm, 12 pouches and six pairs of military uniforms from their posession.

All the four apprehended cadres alongwith recovered items have been handed over to Bhandari Police Station, Wokha District, for further investigation.