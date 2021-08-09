Islamic Militants Raids Central Mali Villages, Kills 51

NET Web Desk

The recent attack by Islamic militants on three villages situated in Central Mali near the border with Niger has killed at least 51 people.

According to the Asongo district administrator, the towns of Ouatagouna, Karou and Deouteguef were simultaneously attacked around 6 p.m. on Sunday August 8.

Houses were ransacked and burned to the ground and herds of livestock were carried away by the militants.

According to Reuters report, militants stationed themselves at entrances of these towns, thereby firing indiscriminately upon civilians.

Several residents of these villages have also sustained injuries. Although, the attack was confirmed by Mali’s army spokesman Colonel Souleymane Dembele, but he did not provide any further details, on the same.

Whereas, no terrorist group has yet taken responsibility for the attacks in the area where Malian troops, French, European forces, and United Nations peacekeepers have been battling insurgents linked to the Islamic State and al Qaeda.