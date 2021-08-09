Manipur Government Imposes Night Curfew Till August 22

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has imposed a night curfew in the state for 15 days with effect from August 8, 2021 till August 22, 2021 with a number of activities permitted during the relaxation hours.

The curfew will now be effective from 6 PM to 5 AM till August 22.

The Chief Secretary, Dr Rajesh Kumar, has issued a memorandum asserting that unavoidable customary and religious rituals can be performed in open sheds with only 20 invitees.

It also directed the Police and Health Departments to monitor the micro containment zone strictly.

It discussed on isolating the fresh COVID-19 positive cases as soon as possible, thereby scaling up vaccination, contact tracing and COVID-19 testing by deploying additional manpower, mobility support and IEC-advocacy.

The wholesale grocery and food essential shops at Thangal Bazar and Masjid Road are allowed to open from 7 AM to 12 noon for requirements of retailers in the districts.

Retailers from Imphal West and Imphal East can procure their requirements from Thangal Bazar and Masjid Road on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Meanwhile, those from Senapati and Kangpokpi can follow the same from Thangal Bazar and retailers from Kamjong from Masjid Road on Monday.

Those from Bishnupur and Noney can collect the same from Thangal Bazar on Tuesday. While, those from Tamenglong can collect the requirements from Masjid Road.

On Wednesday, retailers can procure requirements from Ukhrul. People residing in Chandel district can collect the same from Thangal Bazar and those residing in Pherzawl can collect from Masjid Road.

Thursday marks for Thoubal, Kakching from Thangal Bazar and those from Tengnoupal from Masjid Road.

Furthermore, on Friday, retailers for Churachadnpur can collect from Thangal Bazar and those from Jiribam from Masjid Road.

Meanwhile, Government offices will start functioning with e-office and physical attendance of Group A officers and 33 percent of the remaining staff from August 9 by following adequate precaution.

Employees working in Information and Public Relations, Power, Fire Service, PHED, CAF & PD, Health, Relief and DM, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Finance and Treasuries, Police Departments and Districts Administration will function normally.

Offices of Insurance Companies; Postal and Banking Services are also allowed to resume business with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 AM to 2.30 PM.

Limited officers and staff at Postal and Banking Services can function on the remaining days without public transaction.

ATM services including refilling of cash is also allowed.

In terms of health and welfare services, opening of all healthcare facilities, pharmacies and opticians including animal healthcare and those selling veterinary medicines and movement of healthcare workers are permitted.

Opticians outside Thangal and Paona Bazars are also allowed to open from 10 AM to 2 PM.

No restriction on movement of persons for COVID-19 inoculation, testing and medical emergencies; Child Protection Services and home delivery services under ICDS/ICPS (supplementary nutrient for children, pregnant and lactating mothers).

All agriculture and horticulture activities. Besides, opening of shops and establishments dealing with fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, mechanical tools, fish and animal feed are also exempted from the purview of the curfew.

Shops and establishments opening of rice mills; bakeries; petrol pumps; LPG outlets; movement of IOCL staff; spare part shops – one each out of three spare part shops, three tyre shops and three battery shops of heavy vehicles is allowed to open from 10 AM to 2 PM on all days except Sunday.

Authorised dealers of spare parts, tyre and batteries of heavy vehicles located outside Thangal Bazar can remain open from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Vehicle workshops of good trucks, petrol tankers LPG bullets etc (from 9 AM to 3 PM) ; stationery shops and authorised mobile and computer servicing centres (from 10 AM to 2 PM will function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

Local vegetable vendors are allowed to open from 7 AM to 10 AM on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday by maintaining at least 6 feet gap from one another and by wearing face masks.

Grocery shops in a locality have been directed to open on a rotational basis from 7 AM to 10 AM.

Shops selling fish, poultry and products will open from 8 AM to 11 AM on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Those vending milk and fresh milk products can open from 6 AM to 9 AM everyday.

Hotels for lodging are also allowed to open with minimum staff, while restaurants will remain closed.

Home delivery of goods and services, including e-commerce platforms are also allowed to resume business.

Construction activities for Government projects subject to onsite stay arrangement of workers have also been exempted.