Manipur : State Information Commissioner, Soibam Ibocha Singh Passes Away Due To COVID-19

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 8, the State Information Commissioner and former IPS officer Soibam Ibocha Singh has passed away, after suffering from COVID-19.

Aged 63, Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Singh was born at Soibam Leikai Khanglabung Leirak in 1958.

He served as lecturer in Maharajah Bodhachandra College from 1979 to 1983.

Later, he joined Manipur Police Service in 1983 and retired as Inspector General of Police in 2018.

During his career, lbocha had served in various capacities towards police modernization and improvement of law and order in the state.

He was also the recipient of President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Singh had special interest on literature.

The recipient of Sahitya Akademi Translation Awardee, State Literature Awardee, State Kala Akademi Awardee and others, Singh had also served as Vice President of Amateur Rugby Federation of India and President of Rugby Football Manipur.

The Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has also mourned his demise. The CM has expressed his deep condolence to the sports enthusiast.

He referred Singh as an academician and a sports enthusiast who gave his best for the betterment of the society.