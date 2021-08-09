Manipur Wins 5 Van Dhan National Awards

NET Web Desk

Recently, Manipur has been conferred with five national awards during the first Van Dhan Annual Awards, 2020-21, during the celebration of 34th foundation day of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED).

The awards were presented by Union tribal minister, Arjun Munda through a Zoom webinar.

Meanwhile, the state has received five national awards, such – ‘The Most Proactive State’, ‘Best Digital Friendly State’.

“Happy to share that, in the recently announced 1st VAN DHAN Annual Awards 2020-21, Manipur has received 5 (five) National Awards, including ‘The Most Pro Active State’ for successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana.” – tweeted by the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh.

It has attained 2nd position for ‘Best Sales Generated’, ‘Best Training’, and ‘Most number of Van Dhan Vikas Kendra established.

The state has also received Van Dhan Awards (North Eastern Region) organized by different Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs).

The award ‘Scope of operation’ was received by Kasom Khullen Phungrum VDVK, Kamjong VDVK and Rani Gaidinliu VDVK.

‘Maximum Sales generated’ was received by Dziilimosa VDVK, Hungphung Kaziphung VDVK and Rani Gaidinliu VDVK.

The award ‘Range of value added items’ was received by Churachandpur VDVK, Dziilimosa VDVK and Kamjong VDVK,

‘Procurement under MSP for MFP scheme’ was received by Rani Gaidinliu VDVK.

Meanwhile, ‘Innovation and Creative Marketing Idea’ was received by Hungphung VDVK, Churachandpur VDVK and DADA Senapati VDVK.

During 2019-20, 139 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK) have been established in 14 Manipur Forest Divisions.

Under the following, 3320 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed and provided opportunities to 41,908 tribal entrepreneurs.

The VDVKs have been exporting items. Till now, Rs. 190 lakh worth of products have already been sold by them.

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) came into existence in 1987.

A national-level apex organization functioning under the administrative control of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India.

The key objectives of TRIFED is to promote tribal art & craft, hand looms and set-up tribal community owned Minor Forest Produce (MFP)-centric multi-purpose Van Dhan Vikas Kendras for the benefit of tribal artisans and Minor Forest Produce gatherers of the country.

It raised awareness among one and all regarding the issues related to trade in tribal areas, and the need to ensure a fair deal for the tribes in the commerce of their products.

The event also featured – presentations on TRIFED’s journey, Announcement of Van Dhan Awards, and Interaction of Tribal Beneficiaries.