Meghalaya Education Minister Launches NISHTHA 2.0 In Shillong

Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghalaya

Meghalaya Education Minister L. Rymbui launched the national initiative NISHTHA at the conference hall of Directorate of Education Research and Training, Shillong on August 9, today.

NISHTHA or National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement is a capacity-building programme for improving the quality of school education through integrated teachers training.

Dignitaries Shri A Ch Marak, Deputy Director (DERT), Shri PB Lartang, Secretary Education Department were also present

Shri Rymbui emphasised the importance of this program to the present dignitaries and the gathering asking the teaching fraternity to take part in the online training program which will benefit the educators in the future as teaching is a profession that requires a lot of skills and knowledge with specialisation. He also said in shaping society and students, education plays a vital role. Therefore to strengthen the education and training of teachers who are the resources in the reform, redirection, and renewal of education is a very important requirement to promote the same.