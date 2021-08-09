Mizoram: 473 Vehicles Have Crossed Vairengte Till Morning Of August 9

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Deputy Commissioner, Kolasib, Dr.H.Lalthlangliana addressing the press said that the recent efforts on the part of both State Governments of Mizoram and Assam to maintain peace within the border areas of Lailapur and Vairengte, following the unfortunate incident which took place on the afternoon of 26th July 2021, seemed to be paying dividends.

The DC reported that till 10:00 a.m. this morning, as many as 473 vehicles had crossed the check gate at Vairengte into Mizoram with no further trouble.

Dr.H.Lalthlangliana urged the public not to allow the already tense situation to turn into an ugly communal issue. He appealed to the public through the media persons to warmly welcome the drivers from outside the state and to ensure that all non-residents sojourning inside the state of Mizoram felt safe and comfortable.

The Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that restrictions on the POL will be continued as a measure of containing the spread of Covid-19, thus avoiding crowds within the filling station premises. He also said that all guidelines of the existing SOP will be continued in the district even though it had been slightly relaxed in the state capital, Aizawl.