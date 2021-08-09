Nagaland : CM’s Advisor Appointed Associate Vice-President Of AFI

NET Web Desk

Recently, Abu Metha, the Advisor to Nagaland CM has been appointed as the Associate Vice-president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Signed by Adille J. Sumariwalla, President of AFI, the tenure for the appointment marks till 2024. The nomination is done as per the Clause XIII of AFI Constitution.

The Organization have further congratulated the Advisor, thereby looking forward to cooperation and guidance in the implementation of AFI policies for the development of athletics in future.

Political stalwarts from the state have also congratulated Metha for achieving the feat.

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio congratulated the Advisor, and thanking AFI & Adille J. Sumariwalla for recognizing Nagaland & the NE in our endeavour to promote athletics & sports in the country. “Congratulations, Shri @abumetha for being appointed as Associate Vice President of Athletic Federation of India. I wish you an outstanding tenure. Grateful to @afiindia & Shri @Adille1 for recognizing Nagaland & the NE in our endeavour to promote athletics & sports in the country” – tweeted by the CM.

Mmhonlumo Kikon has also congratulated the Advisor. “Congratulations @abumetha! This is a remarkable milestone! I am sure this assignment will energise the athletes in the region! Way to go” – tweeted by Kikon.

Meanwhile, Yanthungo Patton, the Nagaland Deputy CM has also congratulated Metha. He tweeted, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri @abumetha on being appointed as Associate Vice President of the @afiindia. I wish him a successful tenure.”