Nagaland : NBSE To Introduce Vocational Education From Class XI-XII

In order to attain the goal of the policy to reach out to at least 50% of the learners to have exposure to vocational education by 2025, it will introduce vocational education from Classes IX to XII.

It will be begin in a phase manner, thereby commencing from Class IX.

The vocational education will be an optional subject in classes IX & X and an elective subject in classes XI & XII.

Meanwhile, the Competency Based Curriculum and Syllabus for Vocational Education for classes IX-XII has been adopted from the curriculum.

It’s syllabus has been developed by the Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal.

In this regard, the registered schools have been encouraged to come forward in introducing vocational education in their schools to nurture the skill requirements of the learners.

The Application Form for the introduction of the Vocational Education is uploaded in the Forms Section of Portal, www.nbsenl.edu.in

However, all necessary instructions are appended in the Form itself.

The list of courses mentioned for introduction include – Domestic Data Entry Operator (Information Technology Enabled Services sector); Food & Beverage Service Trainee (Tourism & Hospitality sector); Store Operation Assistant (Retail sector); Assistant Beauty Therapist (Beauty & Wellness sector); Field Technician – Other Home Appliances (Electronics & Hardware sector); Solanaceous Crop Cultivator (Agriculture sector); and Automotive Service Technician (Automotive sector).

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, talks about the education system that lays emphasis on experiential learning with a focus on 21st century skills like critical thinking and problem solving.

NEP 2020 aims at developing a holistic and multidisciplinary education and therefore, has stressed on the integration of vocational education with the general education.

It eliminates the hard separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extra-curricular activities and between vocational and academic streams.

This policy aims to ensure that every child learns at least one vocation and is exposed to several more from Class VI onward.

It emphasizes the dignity of labour and importance of various vocations.