Parliament Passes Bill Amending Arunachal Pradesh ST List

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote today.

The upper house of the parliament had already passed the bill a few days back. The bill however was passed in the lower house amid opposition protests on Pegasus Project.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, putting up the bill for discussion and passage criticized the opposition’s nonparticipation in debating a crucial issue related to the Tribal communities of the country.

However, DMK leader T R Baalu countered that such an important issue must not be pushed through. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dignify the identities of those communities who have not been recognized after seven decades of Independence. The bill will be beneficial for lakhs of tribals, he said and asked the Opposition not to shout slogans before a tribal minister.

According to a PTI report, the bill states that there are 18 communities of Arunachal Pradesh that have their synonyms appearing in the illustrative list of Scheduled Tribes.

To rectify those anomalies, based on recommendations of the State of Arunachal Pradesh, the bill seeks to modify Part-XVIII of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 vis-à-vis the state in question.

It provides for the deletion of ‘Abor’ (tribe) in serial No. 1, as it is the same as ‘Adi’ in serial No. 16.

It also proposes replacing ‘Khampti’ with ‘Tai Khamti’ at serial No. 6 of the list.

Also ‘Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi)’, ‘Idu (Mishmi)’ and ‘Taraon (Digaru Mishmi)’ to be included in serial No. 8 in place of ‘Mishmi, Idu, Taroan’.

It also provides for the inclusion of ‘Monpa’, ‘Memba’, ‘Sartang’, ‘Sajolang (Miji)’ in serial No. 9 instead of ‘Momba’ in the list.

It also provides for the inclusion of ‘Nocte’, ‘Tangsa’, ‘Tutsa’, ‘Wancho’ in place of ‘Any Naga Tribes’ in serial No. 10 of the list.

The amendments will entail no additional recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India on account of benefits likely to be provided to persons belonging to the communities proposed in the bill. The tribal affairs ministry is already funding for the welfare of 10.45 crores Scheduled Tribes population (Census, 2011),” stated the PTI report.