Sikkim : 20 Areas Of South Sikkim District Under Containment Zone

NET Web Desk

With the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, on Sunday, August 8, as many as 20 areas of South Sikkim district has been put under the containment Zone.

According to the notification issued, the positive cases of COVID-19 has been detected in the following areas, that may soon become a probable hotspot, unless strict measures are taken immediately for containment of these premises, as per guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The areas include – Near Phong Rehab Centre Phalidara, Near New Secondary School Mandirdara, Areas adjacent to Jorethang Daragoan, Near ICDS Nardang Legshep, Near Dojok JHS, Near Co-operative Upper Gangla, Near Ben PHSC Ben Namprick, Areas Near Pepthang, Upper Rangang, and Upper Sripatam.

The District Surveillance Officer shall trace all contacts of the confirmed cases of COVID-19, and engage the health staff to monitor them during the quarantine period.

If any of these primary contacts develop symptoms during this period of quarantine, they shall be tested and treated as per the health protocol.

All primary contacts shall stay in home quarantine for a period of 11 days.

Meanwhile, if any person fails to comply with directions of the Incident Commander, he/she shall be held responsible under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and this order shall be initiated against them.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect in the above specified area, and shall remain valid till further orders.