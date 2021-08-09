Sikkim CM Meets Union IT Minister, Discusses Better Internet Connectivity

NET Web Desk

On Monday August 9, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang met the Union Minister for Communications, Railways, Electronics, and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw at his official residence in New Delhi.

The CM stated that Sikkim has immensely benefited from the support received via the flagship schemes of the Digital India Initiative through the Ministry.

He added that National Informatics Centre (NIC), Sikkim state unit has provided continuous support in implementing all the Mission Mode, and other e-governance projects.

Likewise, NIC has been crucial in maintaining a host of digital teaching and learning processes, online meetings from various districts, coordination of health services along with other state services.

He also informed that Sikkim is prone to landslides, especially during the monsoon season, where road connectivity often gets disrupted, that immensely affects the public services.

Citing this reason, he requested strengthening of electronic services at the block, and village level, as a step towards government at the doorstep initiative and implementing the slogan “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

The CM further informed about the latest Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2019-20, where Sikkim has performed relatively.

However, he added the urgent need for easy availability of bandwidth and internet connections in the state.

He requested for the increase of bandwidth from the existing 10 Mbps to 1 Gbps, and also for an independent and full-fledged BSNL circle for Sikkim.

Tamang also expressed his gratitude for the approval to establish a Special Economic Zone in Information Technology sector for which land has already been identified.

He also requested the Union Minister for expediting the process for establishment of NIC-Block Centre with NICNET backbone managed by permanent NIC Technical Manpower at each Block headquarters in Sikkim.

The Union Minister assured to provide and implement an independent BSNL Circle for Sikkim by August 31.

He also agreed to the request of CM, thereby constructing the railway station based on Sikkimese design.