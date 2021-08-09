Trinamool Demands NHRC Visit To Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded the visit of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to Tripura alleging targeting of people due to their political inclinations.

Speaking in a press conference here in Agartala on Monday afternoon, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said “Although, National Human Rights Commission has been the puppet of BJP central leadership. But still, if the commission has a backbone and prestige left within the authority then visit Tripura and see the violent and brutal activities by the BJP cadres on opposition party’s leaders and supporters across the state”.

“One after another incident of attacks are being perpetrated upon people who are supporting Trinamool Congress in Tripura. Last Saturday, state police intentionally made TMC leaders stay in Ambassa, and later in the morning leaders along with 14 TMC supporters were arrested showing the reason of a violation of COVID restriction”, he said.

Following the arrest of TMC spokesperson and leaders from West Bengal in Tripura, the party’s national general secretary and MP rushed to Khowai along with MP Dola Sen to hold discussions with the state police. Ghosh informed that the Additional SP had no reply on what grounds the TMC leaders were arrested while hundreds of BJP miscreants have been violating COVID norms and police have no action against them

He also said, “In petty issues, NHRC team visit West Bengal frequently. In such cases where people are attacked and attempt to kill, NHRC should visit Tripura and see the condition”. West Bengal TMC spokesperson also held state police escort responsible for diverting the route and taking them to another place where BJP hooligans were waiting to attack TMC leaders and supporters.

West Bengal’s former MLA Samir Ghosh claimed that an undeclared emergency is prevailing across the state where the fourth estate is suppressed and common masses were attacked for raising voices against the BJP-led government in Tripura.

Both the leaders made allegations that a good number of BJP leaders including MLAs in Tripura are demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister as an undemocratic situation is prevailing across the state pointing to a recently removed cabinet minister and BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Earlier on Saturday, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharjee, Sudip Raha, and Jaya Datta along with Tripura’s leader Ashish Lal Singh was heading towards Dharmanagar in North Tripura district for a party programme. However, local supporters of the Trinamool Congress at Ambassa in Dhalai district urged them to stop for a few minutes. On the way to Ambassa, the leaders faced attack through the pelting of stones and bricks from BJP miscreants.

The leaders were grievously injured and sought help for treatment from local police officials. It is alleged that the police denied providing any help to them. Later, the programme for Dharmanagar was canceled and they returned to Agartala. However, they were obstructed at several places. Later Khowai district police arrested the leaders for violation of COVID restrictions on Sunday at 7 AM. The leaders were produced in the court physically and later given bail.

Hearing this news, AITMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee reached Agartala and went directly to Khowai district. Held talks with Additional SP. Later in the evening, Banerjee took all of them to Kolkata to provide health treatment.