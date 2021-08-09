Tripura ADC To Provide Monthly Allowances For 31 Samajpatis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council administration has decided to provide monthly allowances of Rs. 5,000 per month among 31 Samajpatis’ of indigenous communities across the state.

Addressing a press conference at the auditorium of the new administrative building in Khumulwng under West Tripura district on Saturday, TTAADC chief executive member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia said “The present TIPRA Motha administration has taken special initiative to provide allowances to the ‘Samajpatis’ to give dignity to the society of every community”.

The chief executive member said he would meet them on Sunday in a courtesy call at the West Zonal Office auditorium. The health department’s executive member (EM) Kamal Kalai was present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, the ADC administration has sent a letter to the state government to settle the outstanding college fees of B.Ed and D.El.Ed students within the next one month.

TIPRA Motha chairman and MDC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman in a press conference said that 51 tribal students have been pursuing B.Ed courses in foreign colleges with the financial assistance of the Tribal Welfare department of the state government.

First, the second-year college fees have been settled by the state government on time. But the third and fourth-year college fees have not been paid by the state government to date. Students have repeatedly approached the state government for payment of college fees. But the state government is not paying the arrears. The college authorities are not willing to hand over the certificate to the students till the fees are paid.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced the date of the TET examination. They will not be able to sit for the exam without a certificate. Students will be deprived of the opportunity for the TET examination. Debbarman further said that if the state government fails to pay the college fees of the students, then the ADC administration will pay the fees. He urged the state government not to politicize the education of students.