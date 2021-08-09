Tripura Advocate Assaulted For Reporting Animal Cruelty

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a shocking incident, an advocate, Shreya Aggarwal was attacked by a mob of over 100 people, in front of police after she reported a case of animal cruelty to the Bishalgarh police on August 9.

The angry mob even vandalised the car in which she was traveling. The incident took place in front of Bishalgarh Masjid in Routhkhola in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

Reportedly, Aggarwal on her way to Agartala High Court, spotted 2 vehicles (TR07A 1626, TR01Z 1816) loaded with cattle heads. She immediately called the police and then went to the Bishalgarh police station and asked the police to accompany her to the spot in Routhkhola where the vehicles were parked. The cattle from the vehicle were unloaded inside a house.

“Police arrived at the spot, but it made no difference to the goons residing here. They collected a mob of 100-120 people who started hurling abuses and intimidating the complainants,” Aggarwal said.

She also said that the mob tried to harass and assault the lady lawyer in front of police. The car was badly vandalised. She barely managed to save herself and ran away from the spot as the mob got extremely violent despite police presence.

Routhkhola is just 10-12kms from the Indo-Bangladesh border from where cattle are smuggled into Bangladesh.

Later an FIR 62/2021 was lodged at the Bishalgarh Police Station under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault, criminal intimidation, negligent behaviour which can lead to the spread of infectious disease (Covid-19), outraging the modesty of a woman.

However, the police did not arrest anyone in connection to the violence till Sunday morning.