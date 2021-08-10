“12 Indian Coastal Cities Will Submerge By 2100”, Predicts NASA

NET Web Desk

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US-based space agency has predicted that several Indian coastal cities will be submerged to upto 2.7 feet by 2100.

Kandla, Okha, Bhavnagar, Mumbai, Mormugao, Mangalore, Cochin, Paradip, Khidirpur, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Tuticorin are among these cities.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, utilised by NASA has analysed changes in sea levels throughout the world.

This report further informed about the submerging of these coastal towns by the century-end.

Such changes might occur with the brunt in climate change and rising sea-levels.

The findings are based on a forecasting tool, gradient fingerprint mapping (GFM), developed by the scientists at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“As cities and countries attempt to build plans to mitigate flooding, they have to be thinking about 100 years in the future and they want to assess risk in the same way that insurance companies do,” – said Erik Ivins, senior scientist at the laboratory.

According to UN report, in India, almost 40 million people will be at risk from sea-level rise by 2050. However, densely populated cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata at a higher risk.