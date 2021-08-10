Arunachal Pradesh Education Department Mulls Reopening Of Schools

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar, Arunachal Ptradesh

A virtual meeting was organised on Monday (9th August) by the State Education Department, Arunachal Pradesh comprising of all DDSEs to discuss the matter of reopening of schools for offline classes across the state. The attendees of the meeting except for Lohit district DDSE unanimously agreed on restarting offline classes. Lohit district is opposed to it as it is currently witnessing a spike in Covid cases.

The need for the virtual meeting was felt as the education department had been receiving numerous calls and letters from students, parents, and other stakeholders for restarting offline classes informed Education Minister Taba Tedir.

“Before this virtual meeting, DDSEs of respective districts were directed to hold consultations with Parents, NGOs, SMCs, DMOs, Student unions, etc. All those inputs were shared in the virtual meeting”, the Education Minister added.

The recommendations of yesterday’s meeting will be forwarded to State Health Department for further necessary action.

It may be mentioned here that the schools in the state were reopened on 1 July 2021 after more than a year of shutdown due to the pandemic. Schools were directed to conduct classes only through online mode from 16 July.

The online classes were taking a huge toll on the education scenario in the state as only 25-30 % attendance was observed as informed by the Education Minister. These poor attendances were largely attributed to Poor internet connectivity as well as the unavailability of Mobile phones and other devices to access the online classes and study materials.