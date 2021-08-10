Arunachal Pradesh Police Launches Narcotics Helpline

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar

To combat the drug menace in the state, Arunachal Pradesh Police has launched Narcotics Helpline Cell which shall remain operational 24×7. The cell has been set up at Crime Branch Police Station (SIT), Police Headquarter, Itanagar.

The cell shall receive information from across the state about transportation, consumption, and peddling of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

Citizens have been requested to call or WhatsApp on the given number +91 9362812717 to provide any input with regards to the sale, transport, consumption, and peddling of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances. The identity of the informant shall remain confidential.

The move is seen as an attempt to curb the drug menace in the state through community participation.