HNLC Claims Responsibility For Shillong IED Blast

A few days ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Meghalaya capital Shillong, was rocked by an IED explosion in Laithumkhra around 1:30 pm.

According to reports the banned outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), has claimed responsibility for the IED explosion at the heart of Shillong.

The bomb squad along with the police and Deputy commissioner Isawanda Laloo, senior police officials including ADGP, I. Nongrang, SP of East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtanger, East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh rushed to the blast spot.

According to reports one woman was seriously injured and is currently admitted to the Nazareth Hospital.

Speaking to the media East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said “Security forces have to be on high alert. If it happened in Laithumkhra bazaar surely it can happen anywhere else.”

The eyewitnesses from the nearby shops said the blast was very strong and the buildings around were shaking.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has condemned the blast that shook Shillong in the middle of the day.

Strongly condemn the IED blast reported in Laitumkhrah earlier this afternoon that has injured two citizens. Home Minister, @LahkmenR & officials of @MeghalayaPolice have apprised me on the matter and further investigation is being carried out. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 10, 2021

The Rongbahsnong(Khasi Headman) Laithumkhra present in the spot Mr. Andrew Jyrwa said “Security should be strict before independence Da.”

Security has been beefed up all around Shillong and East Khasi Hills and police security forces are putting in all the effort to nab the perpetrators.