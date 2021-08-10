IED Explosion Suspected At Laitumkhrah Market, Shillong

– NET Web Desk With Inputs From Gargee Nandy

A ‘minor blast has been reported from Laitumkhrah Market in Shillong Meghalaya. As per reports the blast took place at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the explosion had rattled doors and windows in the vicinity of Laitumkhrah.

Reportedly a lady running a tea shop has been injured and has been taken to the Nazareth Hospital for treatment. Sources informed that the projectiles from the blast may have injured her.

As per the latest reports, the exact nature and source of the blast are not yet known. Police have rushed to the spot and investigating the matter.